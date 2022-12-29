Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of Candle Wood Boulevard in Dogwood South in Haughton. Surveillance video shows a man with long braids and wearing white and yellow tennis shoes walking briskly up to the home, snatching the package from the front stoop, and running back to a car parked on the street.

Detectives think he was driving a black Chevy Malibu.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office released the surveillance video Thursday, asking anyone with information regarding this theft and the identity of this man to call investigators (318) 965-2203.