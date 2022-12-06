CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cass County escapee who shot a couple to death and burned down an East Texas camper with their bodies inside will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Charles Spraberry pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder in the deaths of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer. He also pleaded guilty to several other charges, including assault causing bodily injury – family violence by occlusion (strangulation), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, escape with a deadly weapon and assault on a public servant.

Spraberry was identified as a suspect in the murders and captured in Beauregard Parish on March 25 after a two-day manhunt, but escaped from the Cass County Jail on August 29. He was captured by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies two days later, ending a multiagency manhunt.

On Tuesday, Cass County District Judge Bill Miller sentenced Spraberry to life without parole, which was what the district attorney’s office recommended. Miller also sentenced Spraberry to 25 years each on the assault and firearm possession charges, 40 years on the escape with a deadly weapon charge, and 10 years on the assault on a public servant charge. In assessing punishment, Miller ordered that all sentences were to run consecutive to the sentence in the capital murder case.

Thomas, Jr. and Archer were found dead in the burned-out remains of the camper where Thomas had been living in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta on March 11. Both had been shot. After a lengthy investigation, officers recovered the weapon that was believed to have been used in the murders, buried shallowly at the scene. Forensic testing performed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed that the weapon recovered was the one used in the murders.

The bodies of John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer were found inside a burned trailer in the woods off of CR 4667 south of Atlanta around 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“I don’t want the end of my brother’s life here on earth to be remembered as just this horrific act of violence,” one of Thomas’ sisters said after the sentencing. “But of the grace and mercy I know God, and even Johnny, are up in Heaven extending to you…and as hard as it is for my human side to say, my heart forgives you.”

One of Archer’s children spoke as well, and she also extended forgiveness to Spraberry.

“I am in awe of the civility that both families have shown during this time. Both the Thomases and the Archers have lost a family member to one of the most brutal acts of violence, yet they all continue to seek peace through God, and they trusted law enforcement and the judicial system to prevail,” said Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton.

In a statement released early Tuesday afternoon, Shelton also thanked all of the law enforcement officers that assisted in the investigation of these cases – the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol, Rangers division, Criminal Investigations division, and crime laboratory), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators from the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Atlanta Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9s and Handlers, Caddo Parish K-9s and Handlers, Bossier Parish K-9s and Handlers, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal, and numerous other law enforcement agencies that provided information and assistance in various capacities.

“Without the cooperation and communication of all of these law enforcement agencies, the apprehension and prosecution of Charles Spraberry would not have been possible. I, along with the Thomas and Archer families, sincerely appreciate the diligent effort put forth in bringing swift justice.”