CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cass County escapee suspected in the double murder of a couple found shot to death in a burned-out camper in March is now charged with capital murder in their deaths.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday Charles Spraberry will be charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting John Thomas, Jr. and Jennifer Archer on March 11.

Investigators found Thomas and Archer fatally shot inside a camper that Thomas was living in. The camper was burned to the ground with both bodies inside.

Investigators found a gun shallowly buried in the ground that they believe is the weapon used to kill Thomas and Archer. Additional evidence, including cell phone records, forensic evidence, witness statements, and Spraberry’s statement to law enforcement, all contributed to Spraberry’s arrest.

Spraberry was already held in the Cass County Jail and charged with multiple felony assault charges. He also faces charges for escaping the Cass County Jail on August 29.

Spraberry was captured by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on August 31, ending a multiagency manhunt.