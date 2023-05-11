CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches sheriff’s detectives are investigating an apparent shooting that led to a car crash on Louisiana Highway 480 in the area of the International Paper-Red River Mill and the town of Campti.

According to NPSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Hwy 480 on Wednesday around 7:45 p.m.

A driver reported traveling on Hwy 480 after he stopped to see if the occupants of a crashed vehicle needed assistance. When he approached the vehicle he found two of the three occupants in the vehicle were shot.

The driver then brought the victims to meet Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS Trauma Unit and sheriff’s deputies near Grand Ecore.

The victims, ages 19, and 17, were brought to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the 19-year-old and two 17-year-olds from Natchitoches were traveling to Coushatta via La. Hwy 480 east of Campti. The occupants told investigators that an unknown suspect or suspects opened fire on them and struck the car several times injuring two of the three occupants.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or suspects in this case and continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this investigation, contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward.