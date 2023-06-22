SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Shreveport men were arrested after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office six pounds of marijuana were seized as part of a narcotics operation.

According to CPSO, Agent John Berry with the narcotics unit started an investigation in February.

The investigation looked into the activities of 26-year-old Kaleb Monroe and 27-year-old Jesse McWright both men were suspected of selling large quantities of marijuana throughout Shreveport.

According to Berry, the duo sold more than 750 pounds of marijuana during the course of his investigation.

Berry estimates that each month of the investigation Monroe and McWright are suspected of selling more than 150 pounds of marijuana at the cost of $1000 per pound. The investigator also retrieved sales records dating back to September 2022.

CPSO arrested Monroe on June 18 at his home in the 3100 block of Knight Street. McWright was arrested at his home in the 8400 block of Fern Avenue. Records from the Louisiana Office of Probation reflect that McWright registered home addresses in both Shreveport and Bossier City.

Bossier City Police and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the execution of six search warrants in Shreveport and Bossier City where law enforcement believes the two have drugs or other items involved in their enterprise.

Agents recovered approximately $388,021 in cash and ten pounds of marijuana during the searches. Additionally, CPSO seized the following:

three firearms

packaging materials

vacuum sealer

money counter

orange Dodge Charger

blue Mercedes S550

white Dodge Charger

gray Chevrolet Tahoe

black Maserati

Monroe and McWright were arrested and face charges of the manufacture and distribution of Schedule I narcotics and conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances. They are currently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. Bond was set at $100,000 for McWright and $200,000 for Monroe.

A media release from CPSO said the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.