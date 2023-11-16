Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish School employee was arrested for allegedly molesting a student.

According to Shreveport police, the juvenile’s parents filed a complaint with Shreveport PD detectives alleging that 34-year-old Sharlesa Bradford committed inappropriate sexual acts to the victim.

Following interviews with detectives, Bradford was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail facing one count of molestation of juveniles.