HOSSTEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are actively searching for someone near Rosedale Road.

According to CPSO, suspects led law enforcement on an overnight pursuit involving a stolen Kia SUV that started in Texas and traveled into Arkansas; eventually traveling south on Interstate 49 into Caddo Parish.

The occupants of the Kia escaped on foot and the vehicle was found abandoned on I-49 just north of Highway 1; leaving no trace of which direction they were going.

Deputies said around 3 am footage of suspects was captured on security camera, and around 6 am there was a reported attempted carjacking on Highway 71 and Community Street.

CPSO has a command center and significant presence in Hossten as they employ multiple tactics to locate the suspect(s).