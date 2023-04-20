SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Byrd high school student Thursday after another student reported a threat posted to social media.

According to CPSO, shortly after the school day started, detectives arrested the student for threatening gun violence at C. E. Byrd High School. The threat was reported by a student who saw it on Instagram.

Detectives determined the student’s identity and contacted the child’s mother.

The parent was present at the time of the student’s arrest. After they were detained, the student admitted to posting the message “because of anger toward a teacher.”

The student faced one count of terrorizing and was released to their parent’s custody. The student was suspended, and a hearing was scheduled.