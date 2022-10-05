CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man who shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property on Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Samuel McMurry, 42, was taken into custody and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on multiple charges after CPSO detectives unraveled what started as a simple repossession, which resulted in a complicated chain of events ending in McMurray’s arrest.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from citizens about gunfire in the Greenwood Road area, and one witness reported a shooting at the Red Dot Storage on 8890 Greenwood Road.

CPSO patrol deputies responded and were told the incident broke out when two men exchanged fire.

According to CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson, McMurry pulled a rifle out of his GMC pickup truck after a repossession agent told McMurry he was there to collect two of McMurry’s 18-wheeler trucks due to nonpayment.

The repossession agent used a revolver to fire back. After McMurry fired a second shot, the repossession agent pulled out another handgun and fired a shot that grazed McMurry’s head.

McMurry then got out of his truck, jumped over a fence, went inside a home in the Greenwood Elderly Apartments, climbed out the bathroom window and ran back to his GMC truck which was hauling an RV.

A Greenwood Police officer asked McMurry to surrender, but McMurry ignored him. The officer responded by firing shots at McMurry as he hit the accelerator in his pickup, causing it to later crash into the police car and a bystander’s parked 18-wheeler.

The GMC pickup then flipped on its side, causing it – and McMurry – to finally come to a stop.

McMurry was taken by Caddo Fire District 1 to the hospital for treatment. He was later booked into CCC on the following charges: aggravated assault with a firearm; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated assault with motor vehicle on peace officer; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and aggravated criminal damage to property.