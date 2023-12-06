Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man suspected of multiple burglary charges, including stealing children’s shooting bows.

According to CPSO, the incidents occurred on June 12 when Charles Adam Philyaw, 34, broke into the North Caddo Shooting Club and stole shooting bows for children’s events and a nearby cabin where he stole fishing equipment.

Philyaw also entered a residential property in Mooringsport and stole a rifle.

CPSO detectives successfully identified Philyaw through video surveillance footage obtained from the North Caddo Shooting Club.

Philyaw was arrested on November 28 in Blanchard and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for three counts of Simple Burglary, Theft of a Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).

The investigation is ongoing.