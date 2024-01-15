SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A second-degree murder case in Caddo Parish has been dismissed due to the lack of evidence and witnesses after a key witness died in September.

State of Louisiana vs. Quinterius Brown, and Albert Joes, was involuntarily dismissed on in January. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart met Coleman’s family to inform them the DA’s Office wouldn’t be able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt without Walker’s testimony.

Kyri Walker was the key witness in the case. She died of natural causes on Sept. 11, 2023, and the prosecution had no other witnesses or evidence to place Brown and Jones as either driver or shooter in Michael Coleman’s death.

Both Brown and Jones were charged with the fatal shooting of Coleman, who was killed on Aug. 26, 2020, outside of the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

Surveillance video taken at the scene of the crime captured people fleeing the apartment complex as a silver Ford Fusion approached. The men who were with Coleman were shown in the video, which does not show individuals firing guns from the car. There was only one eyewitness who could place Jones and Brown in the vehicle and Brown firing a weapon from the car, and that witness was Walker.

Without Walker’s testimony, there was no evidence to tie either defendant directly to the shooting.