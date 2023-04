CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning but reportedly refuses to cooperate with law enforcement.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call from Ochsner LSU Health when a man arrived with a single gunshot wound to his leg. Although he refused to name the shooting suspect, he told deputies it happened at a bonfire on Hwy 538.

Deputies that checked the area say they did not find any evidence to verify his claims.