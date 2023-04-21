CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man will serve four decades at hard labor after a Caddo Parish Grand Jury unanimously convicted him of lewd acts against a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping.

Joshua Lee Masters, 39, was found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13 on Feb. 7. Officials say Masters’s live-in girlfriend discovered him in the bedroom of her 10-year-old daughter performing lewd acts next to her while she was asleep. They say the child had taken melatonin that night, and Masters waited until the child and her mother fell asleep before masturbating in her room.

Both the child and her mother testified. The jury deliberated for about one hour before returning their verdict.

Following a habitual offender hearing, Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. determined Masters could be sentenced as a fourth felony offender. Masters is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of raping an unconscious victim from Bryan County, Okla. using instrumentation.

He is sentenced to 40 years of hard labor without benefit of probation parole or suspension of sentence. Upon his release, Masters must register as a sex offender for life.