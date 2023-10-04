CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport man was found guilty of molesting his developmentally disabled granddaughter, in Caddo District Court on Tuesday.

According to the Caddo District Attorney, 69-year-old Michael Harris was found guilty of molesting a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability regarding an attack that happened on September 24, 2021.

The jury heard testimony that the victim was a 28-year-old with the cognitive ability of a 12-year-old being awakened by Harris, her grandfather, committing lewd and lascivious acts on her. The victim and her sister were a the grandparents’ home while their mother and another sibling were involved in a medical emergency.

Harris has a previous 2010 conviction for molestation acts involving his daughter, the mother of the two females involved in the 2021 incident.

When he returns for sentencing on November 8 he faces a minimum of 25 years and not more than 99 years with at least 25 years to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.