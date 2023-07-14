SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged with slaying a Shreveport high school football standout Minnion Jackson was found guilty on Thursday, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney.

A jury deliberated for 90 min before returning a guilty verdict in the second-degree murder charge against 23-year-old Kolby Moore.

Kolby Moore found guilty in Caddo Parish of second-degree murder of Green Oaks football standout (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The verdict brings resolution to nearly three years of investigations and trial delays.

According to a release from the DA, 17-year-old Minnion Jackson was a Green Oaks student who had just dropped off several teammates after football practice. He was fatally injured in a hail of gunfire while driving on Interstate 220 on August 26, 2020.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect vehicle speeding off to Bossier City and exiting onto Benton Road. A camera captured the license plate number and police were able to trace the vehicle to a rental agency. They discovered that Moore and an employee at the business were involved in a romantic relationship.

An OnStar tracker in the vehicle led police to the 8200 block of Pines Road within walking distance from Moore’s grandfather’s home. Investigators found Moore there and secured a warrant to search his cell phone. Information found in the cell phone aided in connecting Moore to the I-220 shooting that killed Jackson.

Sentencing is set for August 16 and Moore faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.