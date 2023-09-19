ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An inmate who reportedly escaped from a rehabilitation facility early Tuesday morning according to Alexandria police’s Facebook page is back in custody.

On September 19, at approximately 04:15 a.m. the Alexandria Police Department was called to a local rehabilitation facility on Heyman Lane in reference to an inmate who is from Shreveport escaping on foot. The inmate was at the medical facility for health reasons and was not in the custody of the Alexandria Police Department.

The Alexandria Police Department provided a heavy presence in the area and was joined by cooperating agencies to apprehend the escapee.