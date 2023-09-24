SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of an early-morning shooting in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights and South Highlands area.

Leviticus S. Washington, 22, of Shreveport, was shot from a passing car at approximately 3:40 a.m. while he and a passenger were at the intersection of Southern Ave. and Dudley Dr.

Washington was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m. He was identified through fingerprint comparison.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Washington’s death marks the 64th homicide of the year for Caddo Parish. It’s the 59th homicide to take place within Shreveport city limits since Jan. 1.