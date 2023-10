SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a fatal gunshot victim who was found dead inside his Shreveport home.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner 43-year-old Kevin King was found in his Milton Street residence at 2:51 a.m. King was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy was ordered and Shreveport police are investigating the shooting.