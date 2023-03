SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was fatally shot in the early morning hours of March 19 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to the coroner, 58-year-old Steve Graham was shot in the 1500 block of West 59 Street in Shreveport’s Morningside neighborhood just after 3:40 a.m. He died due to his injuries at Ochsner LUS Health Shreveport minutes later.

This is an ongoing investigation.