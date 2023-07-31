SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

The body of Randolph Ashley, 68, was discovered in the 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue just after 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31. His body was found in the yard of a vacant house.

A fingerprint comparison was used to identify Ashley and an autopsy has been ordered.

His death marks the 49th homicide in Caddo Parish since the year began. Forty-seven of those homicides have occurred in Shreveport.

The Shreveport Police Department is still investigating the homicide.