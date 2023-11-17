CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney announced nine indictments including a 15-year-old facing charges for the fatal slaying of one man and severely injuring another on Raspberry Lane in west Shreveport.

On June 26, 2023, Shreveport police responded to a shooting at the Riverdale Apartments in the 6800 block of Raspberry Lane around 8:46 p.m. They found 30-year-old Samjarrar Amie suffering from life-threatening injuries; and Randy Bedford Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Amie died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The teen believed to be responsible for the deadly shooting is 15-year-old Demarcus Antonio June of Shreveport. June was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and a second count of attempted second-degree murder.

A 34-year-old Shreveport man, Jeffrey Jadarnyea Smith is charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of 36-year-old James Morgan on July 27, 2023. Morgan was fatally wounded in the 1900 block of Alston Street. SPD investigators said Smith called SPD dispatch and identified himself as the shooter.

On July 20, 2023, 44-year-old Sherman Durden was shot to death in the 6900 block of California Avenue. According to police Durden was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshots. SPD reported that a teen suspect was detained in connection with the shooting. Kaiden Lyndell Brossett-Boone, 18 was charged with Durden’s slaying.

An 18-year-old was also charged with an early morning shooting on July 31, 2023, at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Poland Street. Darreyon Marcell Thomas of Shreveport is charged with the shooting death of A’Jaylus Harris, 17, and the attempted second-degree murder of a juvenile only identified as K.W.

On the morning of May 7, 2023 police were called to the Fairmont Apartments on Common Street where they found 44-year-old Raymond Behan, Jr., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A Shreveport man, 26-year-old Quanchivas Roshun Webster is charged with second-degree murder related to Behan Jr.’s death. He is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The men, all residents of Caddo Parish were also indicted on unrelated first-degree rape charges.

Willie James Green, 23, of Shreveport

Anthony J. Hollis, 51, of Mooringsport

Courtney Denon Oliver, 36, of Shreveport

Due to the nature of the charges, the indictments for Green, Hollis, and Oliver were filed under seal, with no further details available.

The final charge(s) were returned in a secret indictment with no further details available.

A secret indictment is an indictment that is not made public until the subject of the indictment has been arrested, notified, or released pending trial.