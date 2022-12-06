CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man convicted earlier this year of several weapons charges pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Issac Denzel Watson who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister’s house in July 2021, pleaded guilty under the fourth felony habitual offender bill. Watson was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On June 15, 2022, Watson was convicted in Judge Dorroh’s court of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the July 2021 event.

The DA’s office said witnesses, including family members, reported that Watson discharged an AK-47 in the air while at his sister’s home. The victims and witnesses reported that Watson entered the home and aimed the weapon at people inside.

The victims hid frightened children in the closets, ran out the back door, and hid in nearby woods. Watson left the scene but was later apprehended in his home with the gun accurately described by his victims.

Watson was sentenced by Judge Dorroh to 20 years of hard labor as a fourth felony offender with regard to his conviction of aggravated assault with a firearm and an additional five years of hard labor as a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Brittany Arvie prosecuted the case. Mr. Watson was defended by Michael Bowers.