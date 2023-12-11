KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Keithville man pleaded guilty Monday to the first-degree rape of a preschooler.

Officials said Miguel Foret told the 5-year-old girl’s grandmother that he raped her. Foret also called 911 and reported the assault himself.

Investigators determined that Foret assaulted the child multiple times. According to authorities, he admitted to the acts in detail after officers read him his rights.

District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Foret to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence. Foret must also register as a sex offender for life.