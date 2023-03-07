SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo District Court jury unanimously convicted a Shreveport man of three felony charges on Tuesday after deliberating for about 45 minutes.

An eight-woman, four-man jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before convicting Ramon Grant, 37, of multiple drug and gun charges on Tuesday after the trial commenced on Monday, Mar. 6 in District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett’s court.

Ramon Grant, 37, recklessly fled from Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Dunn, who was driving an unmarked unity on an entrance ramp to Interstate 49 on Jan. 4, 2022. Dunn observed a speeding white Chevy Malibu pass him and tried to stop the vehicle, driven by Grant, when the Malibu reached more than 100 MPH.

After exiting the interstate, Grant almost hit two other vehicles while weaving through traffic and running a red light before losing control of the vehicle while attempting to turn on Ockley Drive. The Malibu crashed into an electric pole and Grant fled on foot.

Dunn pursued and apprehended the suspect, who stated he didn’t stop because his girlfriend’s gun was in the car. Dunn recovered methamphetamine on the ground and Grant admitted the drugs were his, and a digital scale was found in Grant’s vehicle.

Grant was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine and illegally carrying a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.

Grant will return to court on Mar. 30 and face five to 20 years in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 for conviction on possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as he was convicted of first-degree murder in 2008 in Dallas County, Texas. He faces one to 10 years in prison with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $50,000 for conviction of possession with intent to distribute the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, and a prison term of five to 10 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for conviction of illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of methamphetamine.

Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Eric Jefferson prosecuted Grant, who was defended by Hillary Hillman and Stephen A. Folk-Cruthirds.