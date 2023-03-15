CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in a session Thursday and three indictments from February’s session.

In the first of the March indictments, Mark Deon White, 17, of Bossier City, and Demarquise Tramiel, also 17 and from Shreveport, are charged with the slaying of DeAnthony Johnson and aggravated flight from an officer. Johnson, 19, was shot several times outside the Goodwill Store located at Union Avenue and West 69th Street.

In the second indictment again White and Tramiel, the charges returned were separate counts of aggravated criminal property damage with regard to vehicles damaged during the defendants’ flight from officers.

A third indictment, charges Dalton Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, with second-degree murder in connection with the January 12, 2023 death of his grandfather, 77-year-old Sidney Robinson. The elderly Shreveport man was found hatcheted to death in a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street by another relative. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered other lacerations.

In the fourth indictment Kentreal Hunt, 27, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 22, 2022 second-degree murder of Rodrick Robinson. Mr. Robinson, 25, was found mortally wounded at a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. He died later at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

A second count in the indictment charges Hunt with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Grand Jury also returned three indictments in its session that ended Feb. 15.

In the first Feb. indictment, Terrance Dangerfield, 25, was charged with two counts of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

In the second indictment, Dangerfield was charged with two counts of hit-and-run driving and possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics.

The charges are all in connection with the Jan. 10 death of Faith Alexander, 31, and the Jan. 11 death of her 4-year-old daughter. The two women were mortally injured when their vehicle was struck by Dangerfield’s vehicle as he fled a traffic stop.

In the third indictment, Torail Ladell Thomas, 43, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice in connection with the Nov. 10, 2022 slaying of Datwaine Broomfield, 32. Broomfield was shot numerous times in the 400 block of Boulevard Street.