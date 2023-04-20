SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and two teenagers were indicted by the Caddo Grand Jury Wednesday in connection with two murders in Shreveport.

Caleb Gray, 15, and Dakari Roberts, 17, for the slaying of Ahmadziondre Bailey on Feb. 23. Police responded to the 3600 block of Michigan Blvd. to find Bailey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he later died.

Michael Rachal, 20, is charged in the fatal shooting of Markaree Samone Rayson. Shreveport police officers found Rayson deceased on the 800 block of Wyngate Cir. in the Cedar Grove neighborhood on Sept. 7, 2022.