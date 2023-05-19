CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury handed down multiple indictments in cases Wednesday for charges that include murder, rape, and a juvenile who faces adult trial for manslaughter.

Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33 is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly beating 23-year-old Heaven Weed in early March. Weed died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital on March 10 after family members found her battered and unresponsive in her apartment after an altercation with Lindsey who was her boyfriend at the time.

The manslaughter charge against 16-year-old Jace Greenslate is related to the February 18 shooting death of 17-year-old Kipp Lewis. The teen was fatally shot as a group of friends from Texas gathered on Clyde Fant Boulevard to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. It was reported that the teens were horseplaying before the gun was fired.

Greenslates’ adult charges came under the provisions of the Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to the district court.

Due to the nature of the three sex crime indictments they were issued under seal with minimal information.

Shawn Emeliano Betters, 31 – charged with first-degree rape

Devin Devanti Akins, 30 – charged with first-degree rape

Demarcus Antonio June, 44 – charged with first-degree rape

Tyniceshia McCullough, 42 – charged with first-degree rape

Damion Lamont Neal, 49 – charged with indecent behavior with juveniles

According to the DA, there will be no additional details released with regard to the sexual crime indictments.