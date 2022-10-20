Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted five men for charges including murder and sexual assault in its session ending Oct. 19

Ronnie Lee Boyd III, 27, was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Christopher Sha’Neil Lee on New Year’s Day of 2022. Boyd allegedly shot Lee several times inside a home on the 300 block of E. 72nd St. He was finally captured in August.

Lee died less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. His death was Shreveport’s first reported homicide in 2022.

Lloyd Cooks, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 2022 shooting death of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt. He was shot multiple times late at night at the Shell station on the 5400 block of W. 70th St. Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to online booking records, Cooks admitted to shooting and killing Wyatt during a drug exchange following his arrest.

Nicholas Paul Bovay, 41, was indicted for two counts of first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery and pornography involving minors. Police say Bovay the Gingerbread House assisted with Bovay’s arrest.

Jimmie Lee Foster Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree rape.

The grand jury issued both Bovay and Foster’s indictments under seal due to the nature of the crimes.

A secret indictment was also returned under seal.