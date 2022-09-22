CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments involving murder and rape cases in its session ending on Thursday.

A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree the supporting facts of a case support probable cause. All of the men indicted in the September session are from Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office stated Thursday that true bills were given in these four cases:

Kenmiccael Dano Ray is indicted for the murder of 13-year-old Landry Faith Anglin in May 2022. Landry was struck by a stray bullet inside her South Highland home and died soon after. Police say the bullet was fired from one of multiple vehicles in a rolling shootout along Erie St.

The grand jury indicted Andrew Adaway in the beating death of Bobbie Young. Adaway was sharing a cell with the 73-year-old when police say there was an altercation. Young suffered injuries to his head and later died at the hospital.

Christopher Thomas faces charges for two counts of aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Tremayne Haas is charged with first-degree rape.

Due to the nature of the crimes, both indictments were filed under seal with no further details available.