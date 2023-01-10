SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

In a media release, the DA said 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow would be tried for June 9, 2019, fatal shootings of Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. Walters and Baines were shot outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. A third victim was not identified but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second defendant is 35-year-old Joseph Lee Smith.

Smith is accused of a shooting that fatally injured 5-year-old Mya Vimal Patel on March 20, 2021, at a motel on Monkhouse Drive. According to reports, Patel was playing near a window in one of the rooms when a stray bullet struck her. Patel’s mother was also grazed and treated at a local hospital.