SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury will hear the case against two teens charged with a fatal shooting in early February to determine if the teens will face prosecution as adults for second-degree murder.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, the cases of Demarquise Tramiel, and Mark White, both 17, were automatically transferred to the Caddo District Court for adult prosecution after a juvenile judge found probable cause to try them as adults.

Louisiana’s Children’s Code Article 305 allows district attorneys to have jurisdiction over certain juvenile offenders aged 15 and older. A Caddo Parish Grand Jury will convene to make the final determination of charges.

Police said 19-year-old De’Anthony Johnson was fatally shot on February 7 while riding a bike in the 800 block of West 70 Street near Goodwill Industries.

When police arrived, they were provided tips about gunfire coming from a yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Officers found the car and attempted traffic stops but were led on a lengthy pursuit through Shreveport and fled to Bossier City, where they crashed on Benton Road and were arrested.

Police say they found an AR pistol-style rifle and an AK-47-style rifle near the car. Both firearms matched the 28 shell casings found at the scene.

The teens also face charges of illegally possessing a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.