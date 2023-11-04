SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man on trial for slaying a man on Melara Avenue and later fleeing to Texas was found guilty of second-degree homicide on Friday.

According to the Caddo District Attorney, 24-year-old Quinton Peace was tried for the December 21, 2021 killing of 29-year-old Chavez Parker.

Jurors heard an account of the incident that put Peace and his co-defendant at Parker’s house in the 6600 block of Melara Avenue under the pretense of smoking marijuana.

Quinton Peace, 24 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Before meeting with Parker, Peace is said to have armed himself with 9mm handguns with the intention of robbing the victim. Parker was shot four times and ballistics evidence linked three of the four shots to a gun that was in Peace’s possession when he was found in Fort Worth, Texas where he fled after the shooting.

Through testimony and evidence, jurors learned that Peace returned to the scene about 10 minutes after the shooting concerned that he left behind evidence. He got into the victim’s car and drove it to the Linwood Home Apartments.

Unable to move the victim into the passenger’s seat, Peace drove to the apartment complex on the lap of the deceased, Parker. An eyewitness testified that Peace was laughing and seemed to be amused when he returned to the complex.

Peace was spotted by two Shreveport Police patrol officers while wiping the car down in the apartment complex parking lot, that is when he fled to Texas.

The trial for Peace’s co-defendant in the case is scheduled to start in December. Peace will return to court on November 8 for sentencing where he faces a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.