SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court to charges that he created pornography involving an underage child and molested a toddler he was left to babysit.

Nicholas Paul Bouvay, 42

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 42-year-old Nicholas Bouvay admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a child under the age of 17.

He also admitted to molesting a 3-year-old child that he had babysat.

District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Bouvay to five years of hard labor on the pornography involving juveniles charge. He was additionally sentenced to 25 years for the charge of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

When Bouvay is released he will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.