CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney shared some of the office’s prosecutorial successes in 2022 despite a three-month hiatus implemented as the year got underway.

As 2022 started, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led judges in the First Judicial District to halt trials from January 1 to March 1. Over the remaining ten months of the year and with only five judges to preside over cases, the district attorney’s office said 55 jury trials were prosecuted.

Those 55 prosecutions represent the greatest number of trials in Caddo Parish since 2007, when 49 trials were held. According to the district attorney, neighboring Bossier Parish only held five jury trials, while six criminal prosecutions were tried in Natchitoches.

The district attorney said his office secured more than 2,500 adult felony convictions.

Caddo Parish Juvenile Court was equally as busy.

According to the district attorney, 2,385 criminal, ungovernable, and truancy cases were brought before the juvenile court. Of those cases, 607 were felony criminal cases, 116 were violent crimes, 852 were misdemeanors, and 252 were uncategorized offenses.

The office also prosecuted 135 cases they referred to as “child in need of care,” moving children experiencing abuse or neglect from parental custody and into foster care.

“As these numbers attest, our Caddo Parish prosecutors have been busy administering justice for victims,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr said. “Numbers like these are not possible without the efforts and hard work of my prosecutors and staff, our judges, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, law enforcement officers, witnesses who bravely come forward, court staff and jurors who serve our community, for making Caddo Parish the most productive court system of any large parish in Louisiana.”

The office also opened 1,249 child support cases in 2022.

In August, the Community Foundation of Acadiana honored the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office as one of three recipients of the 2022 Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards. Other recipients include the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D.