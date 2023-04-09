SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the identity of a Shreveport man who was found deceased in his home on Sunday.

The body of John Anthony Crosby, 57, was discovered by concerned family members at his residence in the 3300 block of Catherine Street just after noon on Sunday, Apr. 9.

Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting, though a statement released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office listed Crosby’s death as the 22nd homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish in 2023.

An autopsy has been ordered. Crosby’s body was identified through fingerprint comparison.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.