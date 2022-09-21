SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner named the man fatally wounded in a shooting in southwest Shreveport late Monday night.

D’Shaundre Harris, 28, was taken to Oschner LSU Health Hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Rd. He later died in the hospital at 9:14 p.m.

Shooting takes place outside of Shreveport Dollar General (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

Harris was identified through fingerprint comparison. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released his identity in a statement late Tuesday night.

This is the 40th homicide in Caddo Parish, and the 39th in Shreveport this year. The shooting remains under investigation.