SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A business owner believes recent shootings in downtown Shreveport are related to a lack of enforcement of the city’s music ordinance.

“I’ve owned and managed nightclubs in downtown Shreveport for over twenty years,” Tim Huck, owner of Phoenix 2.0 said. “I’ve never seen it like this but I’ve also never seen the noise ordinance not enforced. It’s disgusting.”

In response to Saturday morning’s fatal shooting, Huck blames part of the rise in gun violence on excessive volumes of music coming from nearby night spots.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Huck says the DJs at Haze on Texas “continues to play music from the two-story rooftop with their speakers aimed towards the streets.”

“The music that’s being played at the levels they’re being played are causing people to party in the street,” Huck said. “They’re doing street takeovers and huge parties.”

Haze on Texas adamantly disputed claims their music has any relation to gun violence.

“By ten o’clock Saturday morning, I believe there were three murders including the one outside of Phoenix. Three murders,” Dr. Chelette Holden, owner of Haze on Texas said. “So to say that the music from Haze on Texas contributes to a murder. It’s just unbelievable, it’s unbelievable to me.”

Dr. Holden said the violence is a bigger problem than how loud music is being played.

“If the music from our rooftop was an issue, I would think that the people would be dancing in and around Haze on Texas where you can hear the music,” Holden said. “That’s not an issue at Haze on Texas.”

Huck says he is taking action against the excessive volume of music.

“I have been to city council meetings three times,” Huck said. “I have had a public meeting with the owners of some of these clubs causing the problem. I’ve offered to help them with face cancellation and understanding how to set up their sound system, where it only caters to their customers.”

Shreveport Police Department said they are working with city officials on a fair solution. A public safety meeting is being held Wednesday at 1 p.m. to voice opinions.