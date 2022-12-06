BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A Broussard teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man she met on social media.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the girl reported the rape the day after it allegedly occurred to her school’s nurse who immediately reported the incident to the school SRO and Lafayette Police.

Green said officers arrived and spoke with the 16-year-old who told police she had been raped by a man she met on an app.

She was taken to a local hospital to file a rape kit in connection with the incident, Green said.

During processing the victim reported other details of the incident and said the rape occurred within the city limits of Broussard.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Oliver confirmed an investigation and said that one person has been arrested.

Oliver identified the suspect as Kendrick Richard, who was charged with one count of third-degree rape.