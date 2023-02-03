BROKEN BOW, Okla. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Broken Bow Public School announces on social media students are evacuating campus because of a bomb threat.

The Broken Bow High School and middle school evacuated the building. Students are relocating to the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow.

Administrators posted this to Facebook to alert parents that safety and security measures are taking place to protect students. “Please give us time to get your students to this safe location”