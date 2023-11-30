BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in custody after authorities found possible charred human remains at his home near Broken Bow during a search for a missing person.

According to McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, an extensive search for a missing person led authorities to a residence located East of Broken Bow, Okla.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the property and found ‘possible charred human remains.’

The remains were collected by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiners Office and will be analyzed for identification and compared to all reported and active missing person cases.

Deputies made contact with the owner of the property, Marvin Bray.

He was arrested and is currently being held in the McCurtain County jail, with several charges pending the investigation.