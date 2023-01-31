Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was placed under arrest by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after an investigation determined he may have initiated a scheme that resulted in his employer losing thousands of dollars.

Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, allegedly used his company debit card for personal purposes, such as paying personal bills and receiving unauthorized cash back on transactions at hardware stores.

Peccio’s duties at Magnolia Plumbing included making purchases at hardware stores with a company-issued debit card. The debit card could have been used for personal purchases amounting to more than $7,700, beginning in May 2022.

Caddo Parish Sherriff’s Detective Roosevelt Tadlock investigated the case. Following Tadlock’s investigation for the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force, Peccio was arrested for felony theft.

According to the CPSO, Peccio was arrested on Jan. 31, then incarcerated at the Caddo Correctional Center for an unrelated matter.