BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested three juveniles suspected of arson.

According to a news release from BPSO, two barns filled with hay bales were destroyed in South Bossier on December 16.

Investigators learned that another barn fire was set on December 18 on the same property.

Surveillance footage of the incident enabled detectives to develop suspects in the barn fires. Four juveniles are alleged to have taken part in setting both fires. Three of the four were arrested for simple arson; as evidence showed, the fires were started by lighting the bales on fire.

BPSO issued a warrant for the fourth underaged suspect.

The two barns were said to have contained about 160 bales of hay combined. The estimated loss as a result of the fires is $60K.