BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Alabama man accused of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder in an officer-involved shooting during an armed robbery attempt at a Bossier City convenience store appeared in Bossier District Court Wednesday morning.

In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Cortrell Burkes, 50, is charged with two counts of armed robbery of a Bossier Valero, as well as a fugitive charge.

Burks, who appeared via video from Bossier Maximum Security where he has been held since his arrest, told the court he could not afford to hire an attorney. The court then appointed the Bossier Public Defender’s Office to represent Burks.

Although a conviction of first-degree murder in Louisiana carries with it a possible death penalty sentence, it is unknown at this time whether the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty.

If the D.A.’s office opts to go for the state’s severest penalty, it must submit a letter to the court stating that intention. In the event the court accepts it, the case will be taken away from the public defender’s office and be turned over to one of Louisiana’s non-profit organizations that provide death-penalty-qualified attorneys.

No arraignment date has been set at this time.