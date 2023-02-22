BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives are searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

According to a media release, an arrest warrant has been obtained by BPSO for 35-year-old Elvin Trejo Martinez in connection to an altercation that happened on Thursday, February 16.

35-year-old Elvin Trejo Martinez (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

During the altercation, Martinez allegedly cut the victim with a knife causing severe injuries. Detectives have not been able to locate Martinez.

Anyone with information on the location of Martinez, please call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203.

Officials say that if anyone locates Martinez, do not attempt to apprehend him and call your local law enforcement agency.