BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who allegedly shoplifted and assaulted an employee at a local business.

According to police, the suspect entered the Bass Pro Shop in Bossier City on or about Feb. 11 around 2 p.m. and stole merchandise valued at $1,800.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance allegedly assaulting an employee prior to fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a large green/grey colored coat, grey tee shirt, black wool cap, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through https://www.p3tips.com.