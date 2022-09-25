Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery and home invasion Thursday.

BCPD detectives are looking for a black male they believe may be involved or may have information related to an armed robbery and a home invasion in the 2600 block of Benton Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers or call Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Division.

“Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web,” the police department said in a news release. “For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!”