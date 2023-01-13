(KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for the public’s help to find an attempted murder suspect.

Officials say Xavier Reese is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in connection with a shooting in Bossier City on Dec. 14, 2022. Police say Reese is from Bossier City, but he has relatives in East Texas.

If you have any information on Reese’s location, contact Detective Jason Warren with the BCPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8642 or call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or through their P3Tips app.