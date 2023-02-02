BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago.

Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft on Jan. 26 at the Circle K on 2470 Barksdale Blvd. He was last seen with a backpack of money.

Police say Moore is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on where he is, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.