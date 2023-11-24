BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police arrested a man suspected of a homicide on the evening of Thanksgiving.

According to BCPD, officers were called to the parking lot of Super 1 at 1870 Airline Drive on Thursday evening around 5 p.m.

Officers found a 42-year-old, identified as Keambiroiro Edwards, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Bossier City Fired EMS brought the victim to Ochsner LSU for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that there was a fight between Edwards and a male suspect. During that altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The suspect was apprehended and interviewed by BCPD. The shooting is an ongoing investigation.