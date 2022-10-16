BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident.

When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an accident in which a man was crossing the street on foot at the corner of the 1600 Block of East Texas and Butler Streets when he was struck by a vehicle heading east on East Texas.

BCPD investigators say the man was not on a designated crosswalk when hit by the car.

The victim was taken by the Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

His condition is listed as stable at this time.

Investigators don’t think alcohol was a factor with the driver of the car in this accident but a standardized field sobriety test was conducted.

This is the second pedestrian-involved accident investigated over the past 24 hours. Louisiana State Police say a dead body found in the median of U.S. Highway 80 near Red Chute Saturday afternoon

The accident remains under investigation.